Manage survey data, avoid errors with DeviCloud

Devico AS, Norwegian leader in directional core drilling innovations and manufacturer of leading drill hole positioning instruments, is officially releasing their latest innovation, DeviCloud, on May 3. DeviCloud is the complete survey data management system, connecting drillers, geologists, and engineers through a fast, secure, and uncomplicated cloud-based platform.

The onsite processing, transfer and management of downhole navigational survey data is more streamlined than ever with DeviCloud. Providing each defined (and unlimited) user group with immediate access to surveys, as soon as they are uploaded directly from the drill site. Supporting two-way communication between site and office, DeviCloud also makes it possible to share and sync drill plans directly to the handheld device on site, reducing the risk of miscommunication.

DeviCloud enhances the data transparency and quality of Devico’s leading instrument range. Offering fast processing, instant QA/QC data analysis, comprehensive plotting, and inspection parameters, along with advanced reporting functionalities. Compatible with DeviGyro, DeviAligner, DeviShot and DeviFlex RAPID.

The program has been successfully tested and proven through extensive beta testing dating back to early 2020, involving over 300 sites, 12,000 drill holes and 55,000 surveys to date. As of May 3, Devico is officially making the DeviCloud program available for all customers, and for free!

”The DeviCloud addition has enabled us to move to a fully cloud based system and has streamlined the way we manage drill data and survey information onsite. We are extremely pleased with the service and support provided.”

Scott Carruthers – Senior Underground Geologist For further information, please contact your nearest Devico representative, Devico AS directly at devico@devico.no or read more at www.Devico.com.