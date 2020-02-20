MINING PEOPLE: Americas Gold and Silver, Anglo American, Coro Mining, Nemaska Lithium, Para Resources, Pure Gold Mining

Stefan Axell has joined Americas Gold and Silver as vice-president of corporate development and communications. Axell was previously director of asset management with Franco-Nevada.

Natascha Viljoen has been appointed as the CEO of Anglo American Platinum effective Apr. 16, replacing Chris Griffith. Viljoen is the current group head of processing for Anglo American.

Glauber Luvizotto is now the COO of Aura Minerals, he was previously general manager of the company’s Aranzazu operation. Kleber Cardoso, previously the company’s vice-president of finance, is now its CFO with Sergio Castanho assuming the chief transformational officer role.

Elaine Dorward-King has joined the board of Bond Resources.

Michael Haworth has been named the executive chairman of Coro Mining’s board with Colin Kinley transitioning from the role of non-executive chairman to non-executive director. Petra Decher is now the lead independent non-executive director. Haworth is a co-founder and senior partner of Greenstone Resources.

Shawn Khunkhun has been appointed as president, CEO and director of Dolly Varden Silver with Robert McLeod now a director and technical advisor. Gary Cope resigned as president and director.

Douglas Meirelles has joined the board of Gold Lion Resources; he was most recently country manager for Equinox Gold. Dorian Banks has resigned from the board.

Nick Ierfino has been appointed to the board of Laurion Mineral Exploration.

Guy Bourassa is no longer Nemaska Lithium’s president, CEO and director.

Ian Graham has been appointed as president of Oroco Resource Corp.

Javier Cordova is now the president and CEO of Para Resources and Randy Martin is the company’s COO. Geoffrey Hampson has resigned as CEO but will remain the executive chairman. Ian Harris has resigned as president and director. Cordova has been an advisor to the company since 2018 and was Ecuador’s first minister of mining.

Maryse Belanger has joined the board of Pure Gold Mining. Most recently, Belanger was president, COO and director of Atlantic Gold.

Ralph Shearing is now the interim CEO of Telson Mining. He is a co-founder of the company. Jose Antonio Berlanga has resigned as CEO and director.

Fred Jones has been appointed to the board of Tocvan Ventures.