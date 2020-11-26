MINING PEOPLE: Aris Gold, FPX Nickel, Giyani Metals, Norden Crown Metals, Osisko Development

Management appointments announced this week include:

Guy Belleau has been named COO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada.

Following Caldas Gold’s announcement of a $85-million financing and name change to Aris Gold, the company will have a new board and management team. The board nominees include Ian Telfer as chair, David Garofalo, Peter Marrone, Attie Roux, Daniela Cambone and Neil Woodyer. Gran Colombia’s nominees will be Serafino Iacono and Hernan Martinez. Frank Giustra will be a strategic advisor. The management team will be led by Neil Woodyer as CEO, with the corporate head office based in Vancouver.

Priya Husada has joined Baru Gold as community development and government relations manager for the Sangihe project in Indonesia.

Valérie Pomerleau is now director of public affairs and communications with Canada Carbon.

Derk Hartman has been appointed president and COO of Giyani Metals, effective March 1, 2021. Wajd Boubou has resigned as president.

Jervois Mining has appointed Wayde Yeoman as group manager, commercial, as it drives development and construction of its Idaho cobalt operations in the United States and restarts the Sao Miguel Paulista refinery in Brazil.

Yuying Liang is now the CFO of Kincora Copper.

Paloma Pantoja has been named CFO and a director of Mojave Gold.

Jeannine Webb has been appointed CFO of Norden Crown Metals, replacing Alexandra Woodyer Sherron. David Thornley-Hall has been named VP of corporate development and corporate secretary.

Marc Tran is now the CFO of Orogen Royalties. Tran takes over from Mahesh Liyanage.

With the launch of Osisko Development, Sean Roosen was appointed the chair of Osisko Royalties and transitioned from his role as CEO of Osisko Royalties to CEO of Osisko Development (Sandeep Singh became president and CEO of Osisko Royalties). The board of Osisko Development now consists of Roosen, Charles Page, John Burzynski, Joanne Ferstman, Michèle McCarthy, Duncan Middlemiss and Éric Tremblay. The management of Osisko Development consists of Roosen, Chris Lodder as president, Luc Lessard as COO, Benoit Brunet as CFO and VP of finance and corporate secretary, François Vézina as VP of technical services, Chris Pharness as VP of sustainable development and Maggie Layman as VP of exploration.

Lincoln Greenidge has been named CFO of Pasofino Gold. He succeeds Stephen Dunn.

Board moves include:

Steve Burleton is now a director of Angus Gold.

Steve Duchesne has joined the board of Fokus Mining.

Stuart Harshaw has stepped down from the board of FPX Nickel.

Alan Hair and Ken Robertson have joined the board of Gold Royalty, a subsidiary of GoldMining.

Michael Fischer has resigned as a director of Lithium Americas.

Reagan Glazier has been appointed to the board of Starr Peak Exploration.