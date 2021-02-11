MINING PEOPLE: Artemis, Battle North, First Cobalt, NorZinc, Tanzanian Gold

C. Alderson. Credit: Linkedin

Management appointments announced this week include:

Candice Alderson is now senior VP of corporate affairs with Artemis Gold.

Rachel Pineault has been named VP of human resources with Battle North Gold.

Marlis Yassin has been named CFO of District Metals, succeeding Gavin Cooper.

Paul Johnston has been named VP of exploration with Element 29 Resources.

Regan Watts has been appointed VP of corporate affairs with First Cobalt; George Puvvada is now refinery technical manager.

Great Bear Royalties has announced senior management changes. John Robins has resigned from the president role and Calum Morrison has stepped down as CFO and corporate secretary. Robins remains CEO and Morrison has been appointed president. Zeenat Lokhandwala is now CFO; Jeffrey Dare has been named corporate secretary.

Karora Resources has provided a management update. Chair and CEO Paul Andre Huet will be relocating to Western Australia in the first half of 2021 to lead the company’s near-term organic growth initiatives alongside Graeme Sloan, managing director of Australian operations. Oliver Turner has been promoted to executive VP of corporate development.

Mark Vendrig is now manager of environment and permitting with Kutcho Copper. Sue Craig has stepped down as VP of community and environment.

Claudine Lee is now VP of corporate social responsibility with NorZinc.

Charles Weakly has been promoted to exploration manager with NuLegacy Gold; Mark Bradley, previously VP of exploration, has moved to a part-time consultancy to provide legacy information.

Jong Hyeok Park has been named chief science officer with Pan Andean Minerals.

Andrew Cheatle is now COO of Tanzanian Gold.

Board moves include:

Simon Ridgway has resigned as director and chair of the board with Fortuna Silver. David Laing has been appointed chair.

Ron Little has joined the board of Gold Resource Corporation.

Graham Dickson has been named chair of Monument Mining; Jean-Edgar de Trentinian has also joined the board. Robert Baldock, founder of Monument, has resigned as board chair.

Samuel Kyler Hardy is now a director of Norseman Silver.

J. Patrick Nicol, president and CEO of Orogen Royalties, has been appointed to the company’s board.

Following a strategic investment by Brunswick Gold, the board of Otso Gold has been reconstituted and now consists of Brian Wesson, Clyde Wesson, Yvette Harrison and four nominees from Brunswick Gold (Vladimir Lelekov, Nicolas Pascault, Victor Koshkin and Martin Smith). Vladimir Lelekov was appointed chair.

Borden Putnam III has joined the board of Pacific Ridge Exploration.

Christophe Vereecke is now a director of Platinex; Vereecke is a nominee of Treasury Metals from the recent sale of mining claims adjacent to the Shining Tree property.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan has joined the board of Roscan Gold.

Mark Isto has joined the board of TriStar Gold; Quinton Hennigh will be stepping down from the board.

Andrew Kaip is now a director of Vox Royalty.