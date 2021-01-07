Canadian Mining Journal

Management appointments announced over the past three weeks include:

Jeremy Langford is now the COO of Artemis Gold.

Kevin Tomlinson has been named president and CEO of C3 Metals and has joined the company’s board. Alec Rowlands has joined the company as VP of investor relations. Stephen Hughes has returned to full-time employment following an illness. He will step back from the CEO position but continue as VP of exploration and a director.

Chris Pennimpede has joined the advisory board of Cache Exploration.

Tyler Rice has resigned as president of Cassiar Gold; Marco Roque, CEO of Cassiar, will take over as CEO and president.

Janaka Rathnayake is now general manager of operations for Sarcon Development with Ceylon Graphite. H.M Ranjith Premasiri has been named senior consultant geologist.

Justin Lowe is now an exploration geologist consultant with Crestview Exploration; Lowe replaces Mark Abrams.

John Pantazopoulos is now the CFO of E3 Metals.

Ero Copper has announced two executive promotions. Anthea Bath, previously VP of technical services has been named COO and Makko DeFilippo, previously VP of corporate development, is now president.

Tristan Pascall has been named COO of First Quantum Minerals. Clive Newall has decided to step back from this role as president but will remain a director of First Quantum. Newall co-founded the company in 1996 and has been its president and a director since its inception.

Fission Uranium has named mining engineer Gary Haywood as VP project development.

Michael Williams has resigned from his post as president and CEO of Full Metal Minerals and Sheryl Dhillon has resigned as corporate secretary. Peter Voulgaris has been named president, CEO and a director.

Together with the spin-off of its Nevada mining unit as Fortitude Gold, Gold Resource Corporation has announced new appointments. Current director Alex Morrison has been appointed chair, with Bill Conrad stepping down as chairman but continuing to serve as a director – Conrad is now chair of Fortitude Gold. Jason Reid, outgoing Gold Resource CEO, president and director, has stepped down to lead Fortitude Gold as CEO, president and director. Allen Palmiere has been named CEO and a director of Gold Resource. Lila Manassa Murphy and Joseph Driscoll have been appointed to the Gold Resource board.

Gold Standard Ventures has announced the appointment of three senior executives to help advance the South Railroad Project. Lawrence Radford has been named COO, Jordan Neeser will start in the CFO role in March and Michael McDonald has been named VP of corporate development and investor relations. The company has also announced the departures of CFO Michael Waldkirch, VP, general counsel and corporate secretary Glenn Kumoi and manager of corporate development William Gehlen.

James Engdahl is now the CEO of MAS Gold, replacing Ronald Netolitzky. Netolitzky will continue as a consultant to the company and as chairman and director.

Timothy Heenan has been promoted to the role of VP of exploration with Mirasol Resources.

Marc Pothier has been named VP of legal affairs and corporate secretary of NioBay Metals. Pothier was most recently the company’s corporate secretary.

Arvin Ramos is now the CFO of Northern Sphere Mining following Monique Delorme’s resignation.

David Torralbo has been appointed chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Blaine Monaghan is now the president and CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration. Former president and CEO Gerald Carlson has been appointed executive chairman.

Steve Dunn has resigned as president and CEO of Pasofino Gold; Dunn will continue as a director. Ian Stalker, president and CEO for Africa has been appointed president and CEO.

Rory Ritchie is now VP of exploration with Prosper Gold following the resignation of Dirk Tempelman–Kluit.

Chris Haubrich has been named VP of business development with Pure Gold Mining.

Leif Nilsson has been appointed CEO of Surge Copper; Shane Ebert will continue as president and VP of exploration.

Tru Precious Metals has appointed Barry Greene, currently the company’s exploration adviser, as VP of property development.

Doug Andrews has joined the geological team of Visible Gold Mines as a special advisor.

Board moves include:

Craig Nelsen has joined the board of ATEX Resources.

Bullfrog Gold has announced plans to change its name to Augusta Gold, and named Richard Warke as executive chairman, and added Poonam Puri and John Boehner as non-executive directors. David Beling has retired from the board.

Leanne Baker, a director of Aurania Resources, has passed away.

Robert Francis has resigned from the board of Buffalo Coal.

Iamgold has adopted new governance guidelines with respect to board renewal – these include the provision that the average board tenure should not exceed 10 years. John Caldwell has decided to step down from the board and Mahendra Naik has decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming shareholder meeting.

Gregg Jensen has joined the board of Lomiko Metals and has joined the company’s technical, safety and sustainability committee. Julius Galik will step down as a director and continue as an advisor to the company.

Gilbert Clark has stepped down from his role as a director of North American Nickel.

Torrie Chartier has been named a director of North Arrow Minerals.

Andrew Greville has been appointed to the board of Nova Royalty.

Ross Hamilton is now a director of Novo Resources.

Brad White is now a director of Orca Gold.

Robert Metcalfe has joined the board of Pasofino Gold.

Robin Bienenstock has resigned from the board of Pretium Resources.

Tony Chedraoui and Michael Leskovec are now on the board of Rhyolite Resources.

Robert McMorran has resigned from the board of Sentinel Resources.

Natascha Kiernan has been appointed to the board of Soma Gold.

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle is now a director of Tudor Gold.