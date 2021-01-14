Canadian Mining Journal

Management appointments announced this week include:

Terrylene Penstock has been named CFO of AsiaBaseMetals. Penstock is a director of the company.

David Wiens is now the CFO and corporate secretary of Bunker Hill Mining, taking over from Wayne Parsons.

Hein Raat has been named country manager of Sweden for District Metals.

Jack Henris has been appointed executive VP and COO of Hycroft Mining; James Berry has joined as VP of exploration and geology.

Alan Sexton has been named VP of exploration for LaSalle Exploration; Laurent Eustache has been appointed to the board.

Marco Guidi has resigned from the CFO role with Ophir Gold. Jessica Whitton has been named corporate secretary.

Daniel Pace is now VP of exploration for Orogen Royalties; Pace takes over from Dave Groves.

Hubert Vallee has been named VP of project development for Vanadium One Iron.

Catalin Kilofliski is now the director of corporate development with Western Alaska Copper & Gold.

Board moves include:

Frederick Kempson is now a director of Brookmount Explorations.

Ed Dowling is now the chair of the board for Copper Mountain Mining; Dowling succeeds interim chair Bruce Aunger. Aunger will remain a director of the company.

Steve Reid has been appointed board chair for Eldorado Gold, replacing George Albino, who will remain a director.

Mark Gibson has joined the board of Fjordland Exploration.

Fahad Al-Tamimi has been named chair of the board for Mason Graphite; Peter Damouni and Simon Marcotte have also joined the board.

Michael Spreadborough has been named a director of Novo Resources.

Jordan Potts has joined the board of Rockwealth Resources.

Jay Sujir has resigned from the board of Roughrider Exploration; Dan Berkshire has joined the board.

Jeff Kennedy is now a director of Stroud Resources.

Michael Waldkirch has been appointed to the board of U.S. Gold.

Bhakti Pavani has been named to the board of Whitehorse Gold.

Awards:

Michal Mankosa, VP of global technology with Eriez, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Robert H. Richards award. This recognition is presented by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) and honors an individual’s achievements in furthering mineral beneficiation.