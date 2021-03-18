MINING PEOPLE: First Cobalt, NorthWest Copper, Sailfish Royalty, Solaris

K. Thomson. Credit: Solaris Resources

Management appointments announced this week include:

Alnesh Mohan is now the CFO and corporate secretary of American Pacific Mining.

Dakota Territory Resource has announced additions to the management team and board. Jonathan Awde is now the company’s president and CEO and Gerald Aberle has taken on the COO role after resigning as CEO. Robert Quartermain and Jonathan Awde are now on the board, joining Alex Morrison, Stephen O’Rourke and Aberle.

Cora Klein has joined First Cobalt as head of investor relations.

Jim Zadra has resigned from his post as the CFO of Great Panther Mining. His responsibilities will be transitioned to the existing management team while the company searches for a new CFO.

Following the closing of the merger between Serengeti Resources and Sun Metals, the combined company has announced a named change to NorthWest Copper. Mark O’Dea has been appointed chair of NorthWest, the new board consists of O’Dea, David Moore, Lewis Lawrick, Teodora Dechev, Sean Tetzlaff and Richard Bailes. David Moore will continue as interim president and CEO until the appointment of a full time CEO. Lauren McDougall has been named CFO and Ian Neill is the company’s VP of exploration.

Alix Drapack has been promoted to the chief sustainability officer role with Osisko Mining.

Paolo Lostritto has been named VP of corporate development with Sailfish Royalty.

Rodney Stevens is now VP of finance for Westminster Resources. The company has also named Angelo Peri as country manager for Chilean operations.

Board moves include:

Gordon Bogden has been elected to the board of Allegiant Gold.

Paolo Lostritto has resigned from the board of Blue Thunder Mining.

Patrick Merrin has joined the board of Discovery Harbour Resources.

Jennifer Wagner has been named a director of Discovery Metals.

Luisa Moreno is now a director of Edison Cobalt.

Ann Carpenter has been appointed to the board of Eminent Gold.

Frontier Lithium has announced that former Chief of Sandy Lake First Nation, Bart Meekis will be joining the board.

Giovanna Bee Moscoso will join the Palladium One Mining board on Apr. 2.

Francisco Quiroz has been appointed to the board of Sable Resources; Quiroz is a nominee of Osisko Gold Royalties.

Kevin Thomson is now a director of Solaris Resources.

Shubo Rakhit has joined Tanzanian Gold’s board.

Cole McClay has joined the board of Tarachi Gold.