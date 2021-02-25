MINING PEOPLE: First Majestic, Generation Mining, Integra, Lundin Mining

C. Clark Loder. Credit: Integra Resources

Management appointments announced this week include:

Dale Found has been appointed VP and CFO of Arizona Gold.

Bob Petryk has been named manager of operations with Arrow Exploration.

Daniel Vickerman has been named senior VP of corporate development with Blackrock Gold. Vickerman has served as a director of the company since August 2020; he will step down from the board at the next AGM.

Kevin Arias has joined Edgemont Gold as VP of corporate development.

Ross McElroy has stepped down as the COO of Fission 3.0; McElroy will remain a director of the company.

Naizhen Cao has joined Frontier Lithium as VP of technology.

Scott Frostad has been named VP of exploration with Getchell Gold.

Brenda Dayton has been named VP of corporate communications with GR Silver Mining.

Marco Montecinos is now the VP of exploration with Nevada Zinc.

John Currie has been appointed VP of exploration with Norsemont Mining.

Jeff Ackert has joined Satori Resources’ technical team.

Board moves include:

Gizman Abbas has resigned from the board of Aranjin Resources.

Thomas Fudge is now a director of First Majestic Silver.

Jennifer Wagner has been appointed to the board of Generation Mining.

Jonathan Awde has resigned from the board of Gold Standard Ventures.

Matthew Lechtzier and Robert Hanson have retired from the board of GoviEx Uranium.

Carolyn Clark Loder has joined the board of Integra Resources.

Chris Healey is now a director of K9 Gold; Alexander Helmel has resigned from the board.

Karen Poniachik and Jack Lundin have joined the board of Lundin Mining; John Craig will be retiring as a director.

Deborah Honig has joined the board of Val-d’Or Mining.