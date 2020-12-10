Canadian Mining Journal

Management appointments announced this week include:

Thomas Simpson has joined Barksdale Resources as senior VP of exploration; William Wulftange has been named an independent director of the company.

Eric Caba has been promoted to the COO role with Bear Creek Mining effective Jan. 1 with Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo retiring at the end of the year.

Blair Way is now the president of Gaia Metals.

Gary Nagle, the head of Glencore’s coal division, will replace Ivan Glasenberg as CEO early next year.

Gold Bull Resources has promoted David Johnson to VP of exploration and has added Randy Vance as a geology advisor.

Evan Young has been named director of investor relations with Kaizen Discovery.

As part of a transition agreement with Paulson, Midas Gold has named new management appointments and five new, independent directors. Stephen Quin has resigned as president, CEO and a director, and is succeeded by Laurel Sayer, the president and CEO of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Midas Gold Idaho. Keith Allred, Jaimie Donovan, Brad Doores, Jon Goode, and Peter Nixon have also resigned as directors with Bob Dean, David Deisley, Jeff Malmen, Chris Robison and Alex Sternhell joining the board. Laurel Sayer has also been named a director.

Max Vichniakov is now the president and CEO of Nevada Zinc and has joined the board. Vichniakov replaces Bruce Durham who will be transitioning to an advisory role.

Keyvan Salehi will be joining Nighthawk Gold at the beginning of 2021 as president and CEO, replacing Michael Byron.

Tom Yip has been named CFO of P2 Gold; Yip succeeds Chris Hopkins who has resigned.

Shaun Drake has been appointed corporate secretary of Stone Gold.

Kyle Appleby has been appointed CFO of Tarku Resources, succeeding Jeff Sheppard.

Brendan Creaney is now the CFO of Trevali Mining. Creaney joined the company in August 2019 as VP of investor relations and has served as interim CFO since September 2020.

Loralee Johnstone has been appointed VP of corporate social responsibility with Whitehorse Gold and Nikki Graham has been named general counsel and corporate secretary.

Board moves include:

Tengiz A.U. Bolturuk has been appointed to the board of Centerra Gold with Askar Oskombaev stepping down as a director.

Taylor Dignan has resigned from the board of Class 1 Nickel and Technologies.

Steven Butler has joined the board of E79 Resources.

Julien Davy is now a director of Emgold Mining.

Upon closing of the acquisition of Copper North, Granite Creek Copper has added John Cumming and Loy Chunpongtong to its board.

John Jentz has joined the board of International Consolidated Uranium as lead director. Trevor Thiele and Leigh Curyer have resigned from the board. Philip Williams, the Company’s CEO, has been appointed chair in place of Curyer.

Roger Dahn has been promoted to the chair role with Manganese X Energy.

Following the sale of Resource Capital Funds’ equity and debt interests in Noront Resources to Wyloo Metals, Gregory Honig from RCF has resigned from Noront’s board.

Eric Colby has been appointed to the board of Orla Mining, and was nominated by Newmont.

Marcus Stone is now a director of Royal Road Minerals.

Edward Lyons, a director of Trench Metals, has passed away.