MINING PEOPLE: Kirkland Lake Gold, Maple Gold, SSR Mining, Teck

N. Vaz. Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold

Management appointments announced this week include:

Pamela White is now the corporate secretary of Barksdale Resources.

Russell Ball has stepped down the from president and CEO role with Calibre Mining. Senior VP and COO Darren Hall has been appointed president, CEO and director.

Demin (Fleming) Huang has been appointed president of Golden Share Resources. Huang and Caitlin Carpe have also joined the board.

Gossan Resources has named Samuel Pelaez as president, CEO and a director; George Mannard has joined the board.

Brazil-focused nickel company Horizonte Minerals has named Michael Drake as head of projects.

Kirkland Lake Gold has announced management moves. Natasha Vaz has been promoted to the COO role and most recently served as senior VP of technical services, technology and innovation. Jennifer Wagner has been promoted to executive VP of corporate affairs and sustainability. Jason Neal has also joined the company as executive VP, responsible for corporate development, business improvement, capital projects and investor relations. Neal most recently served as president and CEO of TMAC Resources.

Kiran Patankar has been named senior VP of growth strategy with Maple Gold Mines.

Cole McClay is now the CEO and a director of Mojave Gold.

Northern Vertex Mining has announced management changes. Kenneth Berry has stepped down as president and CEO but will remain a director. Michael Allen has been named president.

Alison White has been named executive VP and CFO of SSR Mining.

Tanzanian Gold has announced management changes for the Buckreef Gold project. Isaac Bisansaba and Gaston Mujwahuzi have been appointed as co-acting general managers for Buckreef. The company has also appointed Michael Leonard as CFO.

Ulf Quellmann has resigned as the CEO of Turquoise Hill Resources. The board has appointed Steeve Thibeault as interim CEO.

Ramon Oscar Tapia Marion Landais is now the country director for Unigold in the Dominican Republic.

Krysta Chapman has been named CFO of Winshear Gold.

Board moves include:

Bernard Lapointe and Michael Coté Gagnon are now on the board of Bullion Gold Resources.

Josh Serfass has joined the board of Canterra Minerals following Gary Lindsay’s retirement.

Thomas Fudge has been named a director of First Majestic Silver.

Alice Wong has been named a director of Hecla Mining.

Ricardo De Armas has resigned from the board of Nevada Copper.

John Hick has joined the board of North American Nickel.

Bob Leshchyshen has resigned from the board of Northern Sphere Mining.

Rio Tinto has announced board changes. Chair Simon Thompson will not seek re-election at the 2022 annual general meetings. In addition, Michael L’Estrange, a non-executive director, will retire from the board at the 2021 AGMs.

Awards:

Harry ‘Red’ Conger, executive VP and COO of Teck Resources has been awarded the Ben F. Dickerson III award by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) in recognition of his professionalism and contributions to the mining industry.