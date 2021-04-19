Nighthawk Gold hunts for more near-surface mineralization at Indin Lake project

Nighthawk Gold (TSX: NHK; US-OTC: MIMZF) hopes to develop Canada’s next gold camp at its 100%-owned Indin Lake gold project in the Northwest Territories, about 220 km north of Yellowknife, says Keyvan Salehi, the company’s president and CEO.

The property has “the right land position and geological setting and structures to host significant gold deposits and has the potential to become a major gold-producing area,” he says, estimating that at 930 sq. km, Nighthawk’s Indin Lake project is roughly three times the size of Ontario’s Timmins gold camp.

Indin Lake contains two advanced exploration target areas: Colomac Centre, located in the north-central portion of the property, which contains five deposits (Colomac Main, Goldcrest, Grizzly Bear, 24, and 27); and Damoti Lake, about 40 km south of Colomac, which hosts one deposit (Damoti).

There are also several early-stage exploration targets within a 15-km radius of Colomac Centre, including JPK (7km to the north), Laurie Lake (5 km north), Albatross (10 km southwest), and Andy Lake (15 km south). Its Fishhook target sits about 14 km south of Damoti Lake.