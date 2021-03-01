Nomadis acquires information security certification

Nomadis certification. Credit: Nomadis

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Nomadis has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification for its cloud-based workforce logistics solution. The company’s product combines software and expertise in workforce scheduling, travel and accommodation management to help reduce and control costs of travel, optimize scheduling, reduce risks in emergency situations and improve decision making through reporting and data mining.

The SOC 2 Type 1 certification attests that Nomadis’ information security meets or exceeds the rigorous standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and is compliant with the highest security standards for client information.

The certification, performed by one of Canada’s leading accounting firms, also affirms that Nomadis’ servicing systems and controls were suitably designed as of the date of the report, and provide reasonable assurance that Nomadis’ service commitments and system requirements were achieved.

“Nomadis’ dedication to security and innovation continues to earn the trust of clients worldwide,” Jean-Philippe Lavallée, Nomadis founder and CEO, said in a release. “This SOC 2 Type 1 certification is evidence that Nomadis has a strong set of policies to safeguard our customers’ data, as well as the expertise and infrastructure to ensure business continuity for our clients.”

Having met this important industry standard on the implementation of a company’s internal controls around information security is expected to provide existing and future customers with the confidence about their data security and integrity with Nomadis. Going forward, Nomadis plans to maintain a rigorous monitoring of the controls implemented in order to obtain a SOC 2 Type 2 certification and maintain it year after year.

Nomadis is a workforce logistics solution offered by subscription to resource clients globally and presents a holistic solution that combines travel management and worker scheduling for remote areas with an integrated software platform.

For more information, visit www.Nomadis.co.