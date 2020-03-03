ORE SORTING: Tomra opens regional headquarters in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – Tomra, a manufacturer of sensor-based sorting solutions for mineral applications, has opened a new regional headquarters to support its customers in southern Africa. The new facility is part of an initiative to provide additional technical support, service and training as well as prompt spare parts supply to local companies.

Tomra’s new 1,800-sq.-metre facility includes offices, a warehouse, spare parts area and training and meeting rooms with additional space to demonstrate the company’s sensor-based sorting technologies.

“This investment affirms Tomra’s wholehearted and long-term commitment to southern Africa. This is a growing market, and one we take very seriously. The 26-strong team operating out of our new headquarters will support customers in South Africa and all other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Albert du Preez, senior VP and head of Tomra, said in a release.

“Opening new premises confirms Tomra’s belief in southern Africa as a big player in the global market, and our commitment to supporting mining businesses here in the long-term. Investment in sorting solutions pays back handsomely, and now our new training facility in Johannesburg can empower customers to get the most from our profit-enhancing technologies,” Helga van Lochem, Tomra Sorting sales manager, added.

In April, a 1,758-carat diamond, one of the largest in recorded history, was recovered in Botswana through Tomra X-Ray Transmission sorting technology. South Africa is also a crucial global supplier of chrome ore and ferrochrome.

Tomra provides technology-led solutions that enable the circular economy with collection and sorting systems that optimize resource recovery and minimize waste in the food, recycling and mining industries.

