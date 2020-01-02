POWER: Single Phase Power Solutions introduces 50 HP 1-to-3 Microgrid Source

OHIO – Single Phase Power Solutions has introduced the 50 HP 1-to-3 Microgrid Power Source featuring a patented BELLE Motor with Written-Pole technology to deliver three-phase power from single-phase utility service.
The 50 HP 1-to-3 can be used to operate a 25 HP motor three-phase motor, and multiple other motors up the remaining 25 HP of capacity. Ideal for areas without three-phase service, this revolutionary approach eliminates the high fuel and maintenance costs, and the pollution of fossil fuel-powered generator sets while delivering superior power quality. The solution is ideal for a broad range of industries and applications, including mining, where three phase power is not available.
A Written-Pole single-phase motor can drive a three-phase conventional generator to produce clean, balanced voltage. The converter circuit can start multiple smaller 3-phase motors. The 1-to-3 MicroGrid Power Source can start a single motor up to about 50% of its rating, and other smaller motors up to their output ratings, providing flexibility and cost savings.
Because of the high load synchronizing capability of the Written-Pole drive motor, a large flywheel can be added to improve the motor starting capacity of the three-phase generator.
Benefits include:
Single Phase Power Solutions manufactures the world’s only large horsepower single-phase motor. The patented Written-Pole technology delivers a robust and reliable solution for applications that need large horsepower output but only have access to a single-phase power line. The company manufactures a full range of Belle Motors up to 100 HP as well as the 1-to-3 Microgrid Power Source that generates three-phase power from a single-phase line.
For more information, visit www.SPPowerSolutions.com.
Have your say: