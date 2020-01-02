Canadian Mining Journal

News

POWER: Single Phase Power Solutions introduces 50 HP 1-to-3 Microgrid Source


The 50 HP 1-to-3 Microgrid Power Source Credit: Single Phase Power

The 50 HP 1-to-3 Microgrid Power Source Credit: Single Phase Power

OHIO – Single Phase Power Solutions has introduced the 50 HP 1-to-3 Microgrid Power Source featuring a patented BELLE Motor with Written-Pole technology to deliver three-phase power from single-phase utility service. 

The 50 HP 1-to-3 can be used to operate a 25 HP motor three-phase motor, and multiple other motors up the remaining 25 HP of capacity.  Ideal for areas without three-phase service, this revolutionary approach eliminates the high fuel and maintenance costs, and the pollution of fossil fuel-powered generator sets while delivering superior power quality. The solution is ideal for a broad range of industries and applications, including mining, where three phase power is not available.

A Written-Pole single-phase motor can drive a three-phase conventional generator to produce clean, balanced voltage.  The converter circuit can start multiple smaller 3-phase motors.  The 1-to-3 MicroGrid Power Source can start a single motor up to about 50% of its rating, and other smaller motors up to their output ratings, providing flexibility and cost savings. 

Because of the high load synchronizing capability of the Written-Pole drive motor, a large flywheel can be added to improve the motor starting capacity of the three-phase generator. 

Benefits include:

  • Cost savings: Extending three-phase distribution is expensive and using a 1-to-3 Microgrid Power Source avoids that cost.  The Written-Pole Motor driving the 1-to-3 achieves a full load efficiency exceeding 88%.  Since the 1-to-3 input runs at unity power factor, there is no power factor penalty. 
  • Low maintenance requirements: The 1-to-3 can replace the diesel or gas engines that are often used as prime movers for pumps and generator sets.   The Written-Pole motor requires very little maintenance in comparison with reduced air and noise pollution and improved reliability.
  • Power quality: The 1-to-3 allows weak single-phase lines to deliver strong three-phase power with excellent voltage regulation and a precise 60 Hz frequency.  The generator output voltage provides well-balanced three-phase power capable of staring and running large three-phase motors and power quality-sensitive electronic controls. 
  • Efficiency: Written-Pole motors start using only 1.7 times their rated running current.  This eliminates the excess voltage sag that can cause problems on distribution lines.  The overall efficiency is 89% with 10% electrical isolation.  With the 1-to-3 Power Source, customers served by single phase lines can get high-quality power for three-phase applications.  

Single Phase Power Solutions manufactures the world’s only large horsepower single-phase motor.  The patented Written-Pole technology delivers a robust and reliable solution for applications that need large horsepower output but only have access to a single-phase power line.  The company manufactures a full range of Belle Motors up to 100 HP as well as the 1-to-3 Microgrid Power Source that generates three-phase power from a single-phase line. 

For more information, visit www.SPPowerSolutions.com.

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*