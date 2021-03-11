The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 229: Are we in a commodities super-cycle? ft Sprott Capital’s Daniella Dimitrov and Franco-Nevada’s Paul Brink

This week’s episode features a keynote presentation from the Global Mining Symposium with Paul Brink, president and CEO, Franco-Nevada, and Daniella Dimitrov, partner, Sprott Capital Partners, on the state of the mining industry and whether we are, in fact, heading into a new commodities super-cycle. The panel was moderated by Cecilia Jamasmie, senior editor, MINING.com.

This week’s Mining Minute features Kenorland Minerals president and CEO Zach Flood, who discusses the company’s Frotet project in Quebec. Learn more about Kenorland Minerals here: https://kenorlandminerals.com/ All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli. Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.