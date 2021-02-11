Victims go to Supreme Court against Brumadinho deal

The People Affected by Dams Association (MAB) and the Popular Sovereignty in Mining (MAM), along with left political parties PT and PSOL are seeking a Supreme Court order against the deal signed by Vale and the government of Minas Gerais, Brazil, for the reparation of the socio-economic and environmental damage caused by the Brumadinho dam collapse in 2019.

They say the settlement was signed without the participation of the victims and that 20,000 people were not contemplated by its terms.

Vale executives and members of the government of Minas Gerais, Brazil, signed the R$37.6 billion (US$7 billion) deal on Feb. 4. The associations say that only R$7.4 billion (US$1.4 billion) will be directed to the victims.