WATER: Outotec launches Pretium Water Advisor

FINLAND – Outotec’s Pretium Water Advisor enables real-time monitoring of the water balance across an entire site, allowing operators to create short-term forecasts for water volume and quality.

The Pretium Water Advisor predicts changes in water balance and quality based on changing production and environmental conditions, enabling simulation and evaluation of proposed water-treatment investments and process changes. The solution combines intelligent water measurement stations and instrumentation with Outotec’s predictive water balance computing, eliminating the need to rely on time-consuming calculations.

Intelligent tools for water management and investment planning

Plant managers and engineers can view water key performance indicators (KPIs) as both graphical views and historical trends via a web-based interface and access scenario management tools for simulations and to evaluate the impacts of new water treatment investments, process changes, or the impact of expansion plans on the site’s water resources.

Accurate, real-time environmental and process water data

Water Advisor monitoring stations provide accurate and reliable real-time data on both environmental and process waters, and are designed to perform reliably in harsh environments. Stations can be connected to the Outotec technical platform for data collection, processing, visualization and device management.

Outotec Pretium Water Advisor has been commercialized with the help of funding from the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, under the Horizon 2020, the EU Framework Program for Research and Innovation.

Key benefits include:

Improved operations management with dynamic predictions of water balance and quality

Accurate, real-time water-data processing based on operating system and measurement-point data

Transparent and fast access to data with automated data handling and role-based reporting

Improved process performance with integrated regional water balance and mineral processing models

