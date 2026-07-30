1911 Gold extends trends at True North

True North complex. Credit: 1911 Gold

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB, OTCQX: AUMBF) has released new drill results from its True North gold project in southeast Manitoba. Shares rose 1.75% in early trading.

Highlights included TN26094 at the SAM SE target, TN26076 at the Baker target, and TN26088 at the Shore target. TN26094 intersected 15.89 grams per tonne of gold over 2.7 metres at a depth of 59 metres downhole. Meanwhile TN26076 returned 36.44 grams per tonne of gold over 1.1 metres at 411.1 metres downhole depth. TN26088 intersected 5.99 grams per tonne of gold over 4.9 metres at a depth of 230.5 metres.

“These latest results continue that trend with high-grade gold mineralization confirmed over a strike length of 720 metres and up to depths approaching 975 metres,” said 1911 Gold’s CEO and president Shaun Heinrichs.

The company completed 20 surface diamond drill holes, including two that did not reach their target depth, totalling 5,017 metres, and drilled 10 underground holes totalling 3,560 metres for resource definition.

The drilling at SAM SE intersected strong gold at the top of the system, demonstrating the vein continuing deeper and farther along its trend. Work at Shore pushed the 007 shear zone farther down, proving the structure carries gold below previous known limits. Baker’s drilling showed the 500 shear hosts gold closer to the surface than expected.

The company plans additional underground drilling to further test extensions of the Baker and Shore targets.