80 years of innovation and growth celebrated at Martin Engineering

The world leader in bulk handling solutions, Martin Engineering, is marking 80 years of product innovation, engineering expertise and global growth.

During a month of celebrations in September 2024, the firm invited customers, local communities, and employees’ families to its flagship Center for Innovation in Neponset, Illinois, and see for themselves the extent of Martin’s investment in engineering research and technological advancement over eight decades.

Martin Engineering has become synonymous with the development and manufacture of innovations that deliver cleaner, safer and more productive bulk materials processing. The company holds dozens of patents for engineering designs that have revolutionized workplace safety and production efficiency in foundation sectors like mining and quarrying, cement and steel production, as well as resource recovery and recycling.

Primarily focused on conveyor belt performance and bulk flow technologies, Martin products are proven to eliminate blockages, prevent spillages and reduce dust emissions – a commitment that’s reflected in the company slogan “Problem Solved - Guaranteed”.

Martin Engineering CEO Robert Nogaj said: “Eighty years of innovation and growth is an important milestone for Martin Engineering,” said CEO Robert Nogaj. “Our enduring success is a testament to the founding legacy of Edwin F. Peterson and the vision and ambition of Ed H. Peterson to drive that legacy forward. Above all, our longevity is a reflection of the good people we have working for Martin the world over, whose expertise and commitment is unmatched.”

Visitors to the Center for Innovation were impressed by what they saw according to Martin Engineeringmarketing manager Seth Mercer. “People commented that the research facility was much bigger than it looked from the outside and more impressive than they anticipated, and they were amazed by the scale of the operation and breadth of our product range. Even those who were familiar with Martin were both surprised and impressed with how much the company has grown in recent years,” he said.

For more on the history of Martin Engineering and the Peterson family download the company’s Legacy Book https://foundations.martin-eng.com/book-options.

To find out more about Martin Engineering’s innovation and customer support, visit www.Martin-Eng.com.