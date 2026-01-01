Mining People: Century Lithium, Silver X Mining, Total Metals, Barksdale Resources, Wesdome Gold Mines, XAU Resources

Management changes announced this week:

Anfield Energy promoted Lubica (Luba) Niemann as CFO.

Century Lithium stated Matthew Tompkins has been appointed CFO.

Graycliff Exploration approved the appointment of Arndt Roehlig as its new president, CEO, and a director.

Infinitum Copper raised Ikavinder (Ikay) Deol as CFO and corporate secretary, replacing Michael Wood.

Lincoln Gold Mining reported Ian Rogers, the company's current chair, has been appointed interim CEO of the company following Paul Saxton stepping down as CEO and president.

Lion One Metals announced the departure of CEO Ian Berzins.

Metallis Resources announced Dr. David Webb has expanded his role with the company and assumed the position of technical advisor.

PPX Mining welcomed Ernest Mast as president and CEO, effective Monday January 12, 2026.

Silver X Mining provided a management update. The company has promoted Alvaro Domingo to vice president of corporate development and commercial.

Spod Lithium reported Mathieu Couillard has resigned as a director, CEO, and president of the Company. With the resignation of Couillard, Veronique Laberge has been appointed as interim CEO and director of the company. The board will begin a search for a permanent CEO.

Stearman Resources tapped Esen Boldkhuu as CEO.

Total Metals welcomed Ashley Nadon as CFO.

Board changes:

55 North Mining appointed Wayne Parsons as executive chair of the board.

Barksdale Resources announced independent board member Jeffrey O'Neill has resigned from the company's board of directors.

Battery X Metals announced the establishment of its advisory board and the appointment of its first member, Jeffrey Greenberg.

Wesdome Gold Mines added Faheem Tejani to its board of directors.

XAU Resources announced Dan Hrushewsky has resigned from the board of directors.

Zodiac Gold is pleased to announce the appointment of Lawrence Lepard to its board of directors and Brett Richards to its advisory board.