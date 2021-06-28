ABB, Hitachi to develop all-electric haul truck

ABB and Hitachi Construction Machinery have signed a collaboration agreement to develop an electric rigid haulage truck with a customized on-board energy storage system. Using ABB’s innovative battery technology will enable trucks to transform from diesel to full electric operation. The electric vehicle draws the power needed from the overhead trolley wire while simultaneously charging the on-board energy storage system.

The use of ABB’s high power and long life energy storage systems will reduce the vehicle’s curb weight and lower the initial as well as lifecycle costs of the vehicle. In-motion charging eliminates recharging stops, and the vehicle’s operational efficiency and productivity are increased. When travelling downhill, regenerative braking allows the energy storage to recharge by converting mechanical energy into usable electrical energy, further improving the overall efficiency of the vehicle.

There is a growing trend within the mining industry to electrify mining machinery to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG). Mine operators are looking to technology leaders to drive electrification and accelerate the process. Because of the need to reduce mining costs and increase productivity at mining sites, efficient technology must be developed to contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide while staying competitive and ensuring performance at the same time.

This joint development is a first collaboration following the memorandum of understanding signed by Hitachi and ABB in March 2021 to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon neutral future in mining. The two companies will join forces to collaborate in bringing solutions to the market that will reduce GHG emissions associated with heavy machinery used in mining.

ABB’s energy storage solutions can also be used for static charging dump trucks, and the technology is ready for future fuel cell electric vehicles.

Learn more about ABB’s products and services for the mining industry at www.ABB.com.