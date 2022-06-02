ABB launches next-generation mine hoist control system

ABB is introducing the launch of ABB Ability NGX hoist control, a global control system enabling mining companies to achieve maximum performance and safety of hoist operations.

Building on ABB’s reliable and proven past generations of hoist control systems, it brings new levels of reliability, flexibility and ease of use to smaller companies on greenfield projects or upgrades. It can also help larger companies reduce costs and improve efficiencies through standardization of control systems.

ABB Ability NGX hoist control, which is set to be unveiled at Euro Mine Expo 2022 in Sweden next month, is adaptable to any type of hoist and can be used in upgrade projects replacing third-party control systems. The NGX hoist operating station was designed with the latest ergonomic and human factors engineering guidelines and is based on the latest human machine interface (HMI) insights, offering the most modern and intuitive operator interface.

It can be easily integrated with other market leading ABB technologies including ABB Ability Safety Plus for hoists – the first fully SIL 3 certified hoist solutions which ensure the highest level of safety – which was first commissioned in 2019 on the world’s largest friction hoists. It is also compatible with advanced digital monitoring service ABB Ability performance optimization for hoists which continuously tracks the status of a mine hoist and improves uptime, availability, performance and productivity by providing actionable information on key performance indicators (KPIs) and provides remote access to ABB experts at all times.

“This exciting new launch follows the recent introduction of ABB Ability Safety Plus and is another milestone for greater levels of reliability, optimization and protection for mine hoists,” said Oswald Deuchar, global product line manager for hoisting. “With ABB Ability NGX Hoist Control mine operators benefit from more flexibility and an improved user experience, including round-the-clock support and the ability to manage hoists for greater optimization. By implementing the same control system across plants OPEX can be further improved.”

ABB will exhibit on Booth 188 in the Zink Hall at Euro Mine Expo 2022. The trade fair and conference is being held in Skellefteå Kraft Arena, Skellefteå, Sweden from Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16.

