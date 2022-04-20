ABB, Tenova installs electric arc furnace with charging, melting and electromagnetic stirring innovations

Leading metals industry suppliers ABB and Tenova have obtained final acceptance from their customer Acciaieria Arvedi, after partnering to deliver an innovative technology package, enabling optimal charging, melting and electromagnetic stirring for the world’s highest-yielding electric arc furnace.

The powerful solution combines a Tenova Consteel continuous scrap charging system with Consteerrer, a model of the well-established ABB ArcSave electromagnetic stirrer designed specifically continuous charging electric arc furnaces.

The record-breaking electric arc furnace has a 300-tonne tapping size and uses a charge mix which includes hot briquetted iron (HBI). It was installed to meet the demand for increased output following the recent revamp of the continuous endless strip production (Arvedi ESP) casting and rolling mill line at the plant.

“We are already working with a modern plant based on Arvedi patented technologies, fulfilling productivity, technological, environmental and safety objectives. An important achievement has now been reached on the melting side thanks to the work with our partners Tenova and ABB,” Andrea Bianchi, research and development director at Acciaieria Arvedi, commented. “We are showing that it is possible to produce high-quality steel for our customers with the highest output from a single EAF, reducing the resources and the energy we need to use, and minimizing CO2 emissions.”

Acciaieria Arvedi chose Tenova Consteel EAF for the second time in 2018, strengthening the plant supplied in 2008. The new installation, built to comply with the higher productivity of the recently improved continuous casting and rolling line, takes into account the requirement for increased productivity and operational flexibility, particularly in relation to the metallic charge mix that is of strategic importance in the electric arc furnace process.

