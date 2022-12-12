ABB to manage power at BHP’s Jansen potash project

BHP (NYSE: BHP) has selected ABB to deliver a power management system for the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan. The company is progressing the US$5.7 billion Jansen stage 1 potash project which is expected to reach production in late 2026.

The order includes ABB Ability system 800xA Power Control library, a digital application to monitor industrial electrical systems. It will help BHP on its journey towards an automated, electrified and digitalized site where engineers can monitor and troubleshoot disturbances. The system will cover the electrical substation equipment remotely, reducing the time taken for fault diagnosis and problem solving.

BHP’s 100% percent -owned Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada, is planned to be the largest potash producing mine in the world with an initial Jansen stage 1 capacity of 4.5 million t/y and potential for 16 million to 17 million t/y through future development. Around 70 million t/y is currently produced globally.

“ABB will not only ensure high levels of availability, process visibility and energy management but also demonstrate interoperability with a third-party control system on this important project,” said Max Luedtke, global head of mining and process industries at ABB. “Our teams have been working in the Canadian potash mining sector for many decades and anticipate growing to even greater levels of domain understanding using new available data and alerts.”

