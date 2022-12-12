ABB to manage power at BHP’s Jansen potash project

BHP (NYSE: BHP) has selected ABB to deliver a power management system for the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan. The company is […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 12, 2022 At 2:45 pm
ABB System
Operators using ABB Ability system 800xA Power Control Library. Credit: ABB

Topics

Tags

Companies

BHP (NYSE: BHP) has selected ABB to deliver a power management system for the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan. The company is progressing the US$5.7 billion Jansen stage 1 potash project which is expected to reach production in late 2026.

The order includes ABB Ability system 800xA Power Control library, a digital application to monitor industrial electrical systems. It will help BHP on its journey towards an automated, electrified and digitalized site where engineers can monitor and troubleshoot disturbances. The system will cover the electrical substation equipment remotely, reducing the time taken for fault diagnosis and problem solving.

BHP’s 100% percent-owned Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada, is planned to be the largest potash producing mine in the world with an initial Jansen stage 1 capacity of 4.5 million t/y and potential for 16 million to 17 million t/y through future development. Around 70 million t/y is currently produced globally. 

“ABB will not only ensure high levels of availability, process visibility and energy management but also demonstrate interoperability with a third-party control system on this important project,” said Max Luedtke, global head of mining and process industries at ABB. “Our teams have been working in the Canadian potash mining sector for many decades and anticipate growing to even greater levels of domain understanding using new available data and alerts.”

For more information, visit www.ABB.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Dec 13 2022 - Dec 13 2022
NY SME’s 3rd Thought Leaders in Mining symposium LOOKING FORWARD – HOW TO BEST MANAGE RISKS IMPACTING MINERAL, ENERGY AND MINING SUPPLY CHAINS
Feb 08 2023 - Feb 09 2023
Asia-Pacific EV Charging Infrastructure 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 14 2023
Physical Conference – Middle East Drilling & Completions 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 15 2023
Geo Week