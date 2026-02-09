Abitibi reports significant resource expansion at B26

Abitibi Metals (CSE:AMQ; US-OTCQB:AMQFF) has taken a major step forward in establishing itself as a serious emerging copper-gold developer in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The updated estimate shows a 124% increase in total mineral resources since Abitibi optioned the project in 2023, reflecting the results of successive drilling campaigns completed over the past two years.

Abitibi has expanded the Indicated resource to 13.0 million tonnes (Mt) grading 2.1% copper equivalent (CuEq) and defined an additional 12.3 Mt Inferred resources grading 2.2% copper equivalent, bringing total defined resources to more than 25 Mt.

The company stated: "The growth in tonnage has been achieved while maintaining consistent grades across the deposit, a key objective outlined when Abitibi acquired its interest in B26."

Abitibi Metals supported the updated mineral resource estimate for the B26 deposit with a substantially expanded technical database, incorporating 356 drill holes totaling 172,164 metres of drilling. This includes 102 drill holes completed by Abitibi Metals Corp. in 2024 and 2025, as well as 191 holes previously drilled by SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

The company has increased Indicated resources by 14% to 13.0 million tonnes, up from 11.3 million tonnes in the prior estimate. The Indicated resource grades 1.2% copper, 1.2% zinc, 0.44 g/t gold, and 30.8 g/t silver, equivalent to 2.1% copper equivalent and 2.8 g/t gold equivalent.

On a contained metal basis, the Indicated resource includes approximately 340 million pounds of copper, 332 million pounds of zinc, 184 thousand ounces of gold, and 12.8 million ounces of silver, or 595 million pounds of copper equivalent and 1.2 million ounces of gold equivalent.

The estimate also includes 67,842 assays with an average sample length of 1.20 metres, forming the basis of the current geological model. Abitibi estimated the mineral resource using an underground mining scenario with an in-situ cut-off value of US$100 per tonne, based on long-term metal price assumptions and established processing recoveries.

About nine percent of the tonnage increase in the updated estimate is attributable to revised commodity price assumptions, with the balance driven by additional drilling and the lateral and vertical extension of existing mineralized zones. The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is January 1, 2026, and the estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM standards.

In addition to increased tonnage, the updated resource reflects material growth in contained metal across all reported commodities compared with the prior estimate.

Abitibi has increased contained copper by 40%, gold by 22%, silver by 21%, and zinc by 9%. These increases reflect continued expansion of the polymetallic system across both Indicated and Inferred resource categories.

The company completed the resource estimate using conservative underground cut-off assumptions and long-term pricing inputs, consistent with prior estimates.

Despite the increase in defined resources, mineralization at B26 remains open both laterally and at depth. The current estimate is based on drilling concentrated within established zones, leaving multiple areas available for further step-out and down-plunge drilling.

Abitibi Metals has commenced a fully funded 40,000-metre phase four drill program, which includes a winter drilling campaign of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 metres. Drilling is expected to continue through 2026.

More information is posted at www.AbitibiMetals.com