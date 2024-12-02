acQuire expands with acquisition of BlackFox drill management system

Global information management software company acQuire Technology Solutions of Australia has completed its acquisition of BlackFox Tech, a U.S.-based company. The addition the BlackFox’s product – a cloud-based drilling management system – rounds out acQuire’s capability to manage crucial drilling performance information.

BlackFox has developed an advanced drilling management solution to help mining and drilling companies understand, manage and improve their drilling productivity.

BlackFox becomes the newest product in acQuire’s suite of information management tools for companies tackling increasingly complex data challenges relating to the earth’s resources, the natural environment, and their communities. The software-as-a-service solution is a complete drilling services analytics and management tool for any size operation. It enables companies to turn drilling data into actionable insights and help standardise and streamline drilling operations.

“BlackFox is an exciting addition to our current product suite,” Alison Atkins, acQuire’s CEO, said. “We see fresh opportunities to deliver BlackFox technology to more companies so they can improve their operations with powerful insights into all aspects of their drilling operations that enable confident data-led decisions.”

“Joining acQuire aligns BlackFox with a global leader known for effective solutions and solid customer service. This acquisition enables us to build on our existing work and contribute to meaningful advancements in mining technology,” said BlackFox founder Shea Croshaw.

If readers have any questions about this acquisition, or the capabilities of acQuire’s products, please contact the acQuire team at info@acquire.com.au or visit the acQuire website at www.acQuire.com.au.