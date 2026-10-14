Acquire integrates GIM Suite, Envirosys to streamline workflow

Envirosys is a environmental data management software. Credit: Acquire

Acquire Technology Solutions has integrated its GIM Suite geological data platform with its Envirosys environmental management system to reduce duplication and speed-up operations.

The GIM Suite is a platform designed to store, manage and deliver geological data from exploration through production. Meanwhile, Envirosys is a environmental data management software that organizes regulatory data in a centralized platform.

The integration is available through the Envirosys 9.5 update.

“Environmental teams have told us they spend too much time keeping drillhole and monitoring records in sync across separate systems,” said Stuart van de Water, Acquire’s ESG portfolio leader. “By connecting data at its source, we’ve increased trust and reduced effort for the teams which ultimately provides a stronger foundation for environmental decisions, risk mitigation and compliance.”

The news follows the recent launch of the Blackfox and GIM Suite integration, which connects drillhole data between geology and drilling teams.

Acquire says both moves support its continued push to improve data flow across mine sites and help customers build efficient, informed and resilient operations.