acQuire launches GIM Essentials, making reliable geological data more accessible

acQuire Technology Solutions (acQuire) – a global information management software company – has announced the launch of its new product, GIM Essentials.

GIM Essentials is purpose-built for companies undertaking drilling programs, for developing a resource, offering a simple and reliable way to manage geological data accurately.

Backed by acQuire’s years of industry and technical expertise, GIM Essentials provides a reliable, straightforward and accessible entry point to accurate geological data management. The software intuitively guides geologists through an end-to-end geological data workflow in a modern and user-friendly interface making it easier to get the groundwork right on their data management.

Charl Retief, mining value stream leader at acQuire, said: “When a company is drilling to assess and define its resource, having access to accurate and accessible geological data is paramount. Yet so many geology teams are relying on limited or unreliable tools to make critical decisions in the field and for their drill program. With smaller teams and fewer resources, they often don’t have access to the enterprise-level data management platforms available to larger operations. That’s where GIM Essentials comes in.”

At advanced exploration and development stages, miners are at a critical junction of making key decisions, securing funding, and potentially looking to develop or sell.

Charl Retief added: “At a time when accurate data can make or break a project, GIM Essentials is designed to give emerging miners the confidence and capability to grow, compete and make confident business decisions.”

For more than 25 years, acQuire has actively developed GIM Suite, its flagship enterprise geoscientific information management (GIM) solution, to help the world’s leading miners efficiently and accurately manage their geoscientific data. GIM Essentials now complements GIM Suite by making industry-leading, quality data management accessible to even more companies. To learn more about GIM Essentials head to www.Acquire.com.au.