acQuire upgrades geoscientific data management software

acQuire has announced the EnviroSys 9 software release with an elegant and consistent new look for their environmental data management solution. The user experience has been a major focus of this release and has been optimized to make it easier to learn, use and manage the compliance-focused software. Users will see an immediate improvement across the EnviroSys software, with standardised styling and better navigation throughout.

Steve Mundell, acQuire's director of product, says EnviroSys 9 is now aligned with acQuire’s geoscientific information management solutions. “With this release, we’ve married functionality and usability to make managing your environmental compliance data easier than ever,” Mundell says.

“Our environmental data management capability continues to go from strength to strength and acQuire’s goal is to make sure EnviroSys continues to be one of the best environmental data management solutions on the market," he continued. “We are able to offer a global standard for user experience and licence management, plus provide extra support to users with a new all-encompassing learning and support ecosystem.”

The EnviroSys 9 release reflects acQuire’s investment into the product since it was acquired in December 2020. Besides a unified and intuitive user interface along with fresh, consistent styling, The EnviroSys logo has also been updated, aligning it with the acQuire brand.

EnviroSys 9 introduces the rollout of acQuire’s licence platform, my.acQuire. It allows customers to manage their own licensed seats and users, using industry standard, best-practice user management. In addition to improved usability and more secure, cloud-based user management, the release provides enhanced data management capabilities for environmental compliance data.

“We’ve improved and simplified the data input console in EnviroSys 9,” says Stuart van de Water, acQuire’s environmental leader. “You can view and monitor all your data feeds in one location, regardless of their source. You can also easily see your loaded data details and their status, history, and any notes and attachments, in one place. This allows environmental administrators to keep a close eye on incoming data and address any issues immediately," van de Water adds.

New data loading features in EnviroSys 9 include:

Instant access to loaded data, via the feed in the data input console.

Faster and streamlined data loading, with new bulk processing capabilities.

Simplified data load mapping for faster resolution to any data loading issues.

To learn more about the new EnviroSys experience, visit www.acquire.com.au.