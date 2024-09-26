Advanced Navigation unveils new Certus Mini series with INS and AHRS

Advanced Navigation, a world leader in navigation and autonomous systems, announced the expansion of its versatile Certus range, with the new Mini series.

Available in three variants, the Certus Mini series includes a GNSS-aided Certus Mini D and Certus Mini N inertial navigation system (INS), while Certus Mini A functions as an attitude and heading reference system (AHRS).

Weighing no more than 55 grams, the series packs an impressive punch in performance and cost-efficiency, defying expectations for its weight and size.

Advanced Navigation claims customers deploying land-based vehicles, will lower their entry barrier to precise and reliable navigation. It also unlocks new possibilities for those using lightweight airborne platforms, such as drones, where every gram counts towards flight efficiency and power consumption.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the series is easily integrated into existing and new system builds with simple plug-and-play connectivity.

Despite its small size, the Certus Mini series offers dual-antenna INS, a multiband GNSS receiver, and software-enabled hardware with breakthrough algorithmic technology.

The Certus Mini series can be easily integrated into legacy systems and new builds, ensuring seamless upgrades, reducing installation time and minimising costs. This flexibility accelerates deployment in geospatial surveying, open pit mining, and asset tracking applications.

By manufacturing all solutions in-house, Advanced Navigation employs a vertical integration framework which streamlines development, enhances quality control, and ensures agility in responding to customer demand. This in-house capability guarantees exceptional product reliability, quality, and longevity, while providing complete control over production timelines, reducing lead times, and ensuring swift, efficient delivery of the entire product series.

The Certus Mini series will replace Advanced Navigation’s legacy systems Orientus and Spatial. Customer support will continue for Orientus and Spatial, with the Certus Mini series recommended for new design and builds.

For additional information, visit www.AdvancedNavigation.com.