AFEX adds next‑gen compact panel to fire‑suppression lineup

New compact panel is designed to be more durable than previous generation. Credit: AFEX

AFEX, a heavy-duty fire protection system manufacturer, has launched its next-generation compact panel for suppression systems on heavy equipment.

The panel itself is a small control-and-activation device used inside machinery to monitor the vehicle’s fire-suppression system, designed for manual triggering in the event of a fire. The unit can run on internal batteries, machine power or both, according to AFEX.

“Operators working in compact and midsized equipment face the same fire risks as larger machines, but often with fewer space and power options available,” said Angel Diaz, the electrical engineer at AFEX. “The next-generation compact panel was developed to deliver a reliable, easy-to-use solution that supports fast response and consistent performance in these environments.”

According to the company, the new panel features a press-to-discharge button, flexible power options, extended battery life, IP65-rated environmental protection, improved durability and backward compatibility with existing AFEX configurations.

AFEX says the panel has been submitted for FM approval, with certification pending.