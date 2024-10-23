AFEX launches new compact liquid fire suppression system

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, specialists in designing and manufacturing fire protection systems for heavy-duty mobile equipment, launched a new compact liquid system specifically designed for smaller machines with limited installation space. This new addition to the AFEX product line responds directly to the market’s demand for an effective fire suppression solution for the smallest machines, such as those that perform critical duties in applications like underground mining, recycling, forestry, and transportation.

Fire poses a risk to operator safety, no matter the size of the machine. The new compact liquid system offers flexible fire protection for machines with limited installation space, such as skid steer loaders and forklifts. The tank can be mounted in any orientation – vertical, horizontal, or at an angle – depending on the space available on the machine. Automatic compact systems also come standard with a new compact panel, sized to fit into small cabs and alert operators of a fire for quick machine evacuation.

As with all AFEX fire suppression systems, the compact system remains non-pressurized until a fire is detected. This feature minimizes the risk of leaks, ensuring the system works when needed. At the moment a fire is identified, a nitrogen cartridge pressurizes the tank briefly, releasing agent from the tank through a distribution network to combat the fire.

The new compact tank is equipped with SAFE-X, a certified AS 5062:2022 fluorine-free liquid agent effective at cooling hot surfaces quickly and fighting against fire reignition.

The new compact liquid system is now available for order through our network of valued distributors. For more information, please contact info@afexsystems.com.