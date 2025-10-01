American Pacific secures permit for Madison copper‑gold project

Vancouver's American Pacific Mining (CSE: USGD; US-OTCQX) has secured a drill permit for the Madison copper‑gold project, 43 km southeast of Butte, Montana, and the Berkley Pit Mine in the Idaho‑Montana porphyry belt. The permit lets the company begin drilling multiple high‑priority district targets at Madison, including porphyry zones outlined by extensive geologic mapping, geophysics and 3D modelling.

American Pacific Mining CEO Warwick Smith said: “The current commodities market has heightened the demand for high-quality mineral projects, and we are in advanced discussions with prospective partners on several of the properties within our portfolio. In addition to advancing towards a major drill campaign at Madison, we expect to unlock significant value through potential new joint-venture partnerships, asset sales and spin-outs in the weeks and months ahead.”

American Pacific’s flagship assets include the 100%‑owned, advanced‑stage Palmer VMS project in Alaska (14 million tonnes, copper‑zinc‑gold‑silver) and the 100%‑owned, past‑producing Madison copper‑gold project in Montana. With about $13 million in treasury funds, the company is funded to advance these projects.

More information is posted on www.AmericanPacificMining.com.

