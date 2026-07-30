Anglo American CEO to lead combined Anglo Teck group 

Anglo American (LON: AAL) and Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A TECK.B, NYSE: TECK), revealed on Thursday the future executive leadership team at Anglo Teck plc, the combined company that will be formed through $53-billion all-share merger, first announced last year.

When the merger is complete, Anglo American’s current chief executive Duncan Wanblad will lead the combined group, which will be headquartered in Vancouver.

Teck’s current CEO Jonathan Price will serve as deputy CEO & chief strategy officer. John Heasley be appointed chief financial officer and Ruben Fernandes as chief operating officer.

Nolitha Fakude will continue serving as Chair of Anglo Teck’s management board in South Africa, reporting to Duncan Wanblad.

The merger, mining’s top deal in a decade, cements Anglo’s access to Teck’s prized copper assets at a time of surging demand for the metal, crucial to electrification and renewable energy.

“Announcing Anglo Teck’s future Executive Leadership Team marks another major milestone as we progress towards combining these two great companies,” Duncan Wanblad said in a news release.

“Together, we are forming a global metals and minerals powerhouse offering investors more than 70% exposure to copper. I have utmost confidence in the highly capable executive and regional leadership teams that I have set out today, benefiting from their track records of delivery and their diversity of global experience,” Wanblad said.

“Today represents a significant next step in the creation of Anglo Teck, which we are setting up to be a top-tier global copper producer with world-class operations and exceptional growth opportunities,” Jonathan Price said.

The merger is expected to recieve final regulatory approvals between September 2026 and March 2027, the companies said.