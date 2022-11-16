Anglo American greens Australia operations

London-based multinational Anglo American (LSE: AAL) has reached an agreement with the Queensland government to supply all of its Australian power needs […]
By Henry Lazenby November 16, 2022 At 5:20 pm
An Anglo American employee adjusts a solar panel in South Africa. Credit: Anglo American/Flickr

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

London-based multinational Anglo American (LSE: AAL) has reached an agreement with the Queensland government to supply all of its Australian power needs from wind and solar generation by 2025 and onwards.

The 10-year deal will see Stanwell Corporation, a government-owned power utility, effectively remove all scope two emissions from Anglo American’s steelmaking coal business in the country.

Scope two emissions refer to greenhouse gas released into the atmosphere from the generation of purchased energy such as electricity, steam, heat and cooling.

It aligns with Anglo’s strategy of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

Critically, Anglo American Australia CEO Dan van der Westhuizen said in a statement that Stanwell’s investment in 650 megawatts (MW) of renewable generating capacity is NPV positive compared with the current energy mix.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Nov 16 2022 - Nov 19 2022
IMME 2022
Nov 20 2022 - Nov 21 2022
Basics of Geology Mining and Mineral Processing
Nov 21 2022 - Nov 22 2022
Physical Conference – EV Charging Infrastructure 2022
Nov 23 2022 - Nov 24 2022
Physical Conference – Autonomous Vehicles Europe 2022

Related Posts