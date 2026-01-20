APEM unveils new line of rugged CANbus keypads for OEMs

APEM has announced the introduction of its new PKD, PKI, and PKR series of advanced CANbus keypads. These compact, durable keypads offer vehicle OEMs a range of user interface options designed to withstand harsh environments while providing exceptional visualization and control features.

For over 60 years, APEM has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality miniature and industrial switches, joysticks, and HMI solutions. Since joining forces with IDEC Corporation in 2017, the company—now operating as IDEC Corporation dba APEM—has become one of the world's largest manufacturers of human-machine interface components.

The new PKx series joins APEM's established line of industrial-grade switches and indicators. These keypads are designed to interface with modern vehicles' on-board digital and automation systems using standard communication protocols such as CANOpen and J1939. They offer a robust alternative to touchscreen displays in applications where durable physical interfaces are preferred.

The PKx series keypads feature a variety of capabilities, including configurable multicolor LED backlighting, high-intensity RGB LED status indicators, and both standard and modular pushbuttons and knobs. Some models incorporate a 3-in-1 knob that combines a pushbutton, rotary encoder, and joystick. The keypads can be customized with laser-etched icons or stock icon inserts.

Built to withstand challenging conditions, the keypads offer IP67/69K ingress protection and 400-hour UVB protection. They feature a silicone rubber front face, a plastic backshell, and connectorized CANbus wires for easy installation in space-constrained environments.

The PKx series comprises three main product families: The PKD series integrates a 3-in-1 pushbutton/knob/joystick with 4 or 6 keypad buttons, each featuring two LED indicators. This compact design offers diverse input options in a single unit.

The PKI series is available in configurations of 1 to 15 key positions, arranged in 1 to 3 rows with 1 to 6 columns. It can incorporate up to two 16-detent rotary knobs in the 15-key version and is compatible with thousands of stock icon inserts.

The PKR series comes in four sizes, offering 6 to 14 key positions. Each position includes a keypad button with up to 3 LED indicators, providing a high button density while maintaining usability.

All PKx keypads are engineered to operate across a wide temperature range and resist thermal and mechanical shock, vibration, UV exposure, salt spray, and chemical exposure. The keypads' indicators and buttons are easily configurable to interface with host systems using open CANOpen and J1939 protocols.

APEM's new keypad series aims to provide OEM and industrial designers with a premium, adaptable user interface solution that can help differentiate their products without requiring costly custom designs. The PKx series is targeted at off-road, defense, specialty vehicle, automotive, agricultural, industrial, and nautical markets.

APEM, now operating as IDEC Corporation dba APEM following its merger with IDEC Corporation in 2017, has over 60 years of experience in manufacturing high-quality miniature and industrial switches, joysticks, and HMI solutions. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, APEM maintains a commitment to safety, innovation, and reliability across its product portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.Apem.com