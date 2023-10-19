Aramine L350D mining loader goes electric

Since its launch in 2020, Aramine’s L350D mining loader has proven its efficiency and resilience worldwide. It is set apart as the only 3.5-tonne loader in the market with a comfortable cabin positioned at the centre of the machine.

Initially marketed as a 3.5-tonne loader, the L350D was designed with robust hydraulic systems, chassis, and transmission, rigorously tested to ensure its capacity to handle a 4-tonne load in the bucket.

Today, with over 60,000 cumulative operating hours in just three years, 20 machines in operation and six more in the process of delivery and start-up, Aramine says it has gained invaluable experience that confirms the exceptional durability of the L350D. The machine, with the record for operating hours, has over 11,555 hours on the clock and remains entirely in its original condition.

After these years of real-world testing and obtaining the necessary certifications, we are proud to present the new version of the L350D. We can now ensure a 4-tonne transport capacity, further strengthening our position as a market leader.

Key enhancements include:

Upgraded cabin: For increased visibility in both directions, the cabin has been raised, providing an even safer and more ergonomic working environment.

Optional low-profile version: Aramine’s low-profile version has a cabin height of less than 2 meters to meet the requirements of mines with limited spaces.

Environmental commitment: Mindful of our social and environmental responsibility, the L350D has a more fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly engine as standard, perfectly matched to the machine's power needs. The L350D is now available in Tier 3 or Tier 5 versions, depending on the machine's ultimate destination.

The prototype, much-anticipated battery-powered version, the L440B, has passed all the required tests and the final version is now in production.

Examine the product details and optional attachments at www.Aramine.com.