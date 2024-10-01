Aramine’s new battery-powered loader triples power, slashes emissions

Aramine introduced its latest battery-powered mining machine, the L440B loader, at MINExpo in September. The L440B offers a 4.6-tonne tramming capacity, more than three times the capacity of its predecessor, the L140B, released in 2016. This significant increase in capacity improves operational efficiency and productivity for mining companies.

“We started from scratch; we didn’t electrify a diesel machine, we designed battery-powered machines,” said Aramine co-president, equipment division Marc Melkonian.

One of the main innovations is the “quick replacement system” for the batteries. This system allows batteries to be swapped in less than 10 minutes, minimizing machine downtime and ensuring continuous operation. This feature is especially valuable for underground mining, where operational efficiency is critical to maintaining productivity and reducing costs.

Another key feature is the dual battery pack design. The L440B can continue working even if one of its battery packs fails, ensuring reliability. The machine also uses a single-pedal system that controls both speed and braking, which reduces the need for maintenance and lowers wear on the equipment.

The L440B is designed to meet the growing demand for smart, efficient mining solutions. It is industry 4.0 ready, providing real-time data that operators can access either on the machine or remotely. This capability allows mining companies to optimize machine performance, reduce wear and increase overall productivity.

Aramine’s focus on sustainability is displayed in its approach to battery reuse. The company’s “multi energy supply kit” allows batteries to be repurposed for use in homes and offices after they have served their life in the machine.

The new L440B loader offers mining companies an opportunity to reduce emissions, lower operating costs and improve working conditions by cutting fuel use and reducing underground heat and noise.

