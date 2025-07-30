Armstrong Fluid Technologies launches industrial division

Armstrong Fluid Technologies has introduced Armstrong Industrial, a new division dedicated to delivering its full suite of sustainable pumping solutions across diverse sectors including primary resources such as mining, textiles, manufacturing, and energy. This division consolidates two of the company’s entities: Armstrong Gas Transmission Systems and RMI Pressure Systems.

Joe Keenan, global managing director of industrial fluid flow solutions at Armstrong, explained: “Armstrong Industrial gives us clear market sector focus that streamlines how we make our fluid flow solutions available to customers. Customers benefit from our decades of innovation, including built-in intelligence on many products, as we apply our technologies in existing and evolving industrial sectors through our customer-centric approach.”

Michael Cline has been appointed general manager of Armstrong Industrial, which consists of two specialized teams focusing on fluid and gas applications, respectively. The fluid team serves sectors such as metals foundries, non-metals manufacturing, glass, pulp and paper, food processing, and mining. The gas team concentrates on oil and gas, as well as energy and utilities.

Cline stated: “Armstrong Industrial is about sustainable efficiencies—using demand-based control and digital optimization to boost performance and value. Our high-pressure pumps, along with specialized services and intelligent controls, will improve operational transparency, reduce energy costs, and cut carbon emissions. We also help conserve water in various applications.”

He highlights Armstrong’s innovative pump solutions, such as its patented Parallel Sensorless Pump Control (PSPC), which enhances multi-pump efficiency by up to 30%. Unlike traditional systems, which operate based on motor speed, PSPC optimizes load sharing based on efficiency, significantly improving overall system performance.

Cline emphasizes that Armstrong Industrial’s solutions offer rapid return on investment, with payback periods as short as 12 months in mining and 12–18 months in steelmaking—much faster than conventional systems.

The company has a global presence across four regions: Asia Pacific; UK, Europe, Middle East, and Africa; North America; and India.

Visit https://ArmstrongFluidTechnology.com/en/industrial/home to learn more.