Artemis chooses Metso crushing and grinding equipment for Blackwater

Sedgman Canada, which is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPC) at Artemis Gold's (TSXV: ARTG) Blackwater gold project in central B.C., has executed an agreement with the Canadian subsidiary of Metso Outotec for the supply and delivery of crushing and grinding equipment.

The agreement was executed as part of the interim services agreement Artemis signed with Sedgman in early May 2022. This agreement secures the pricing and supply of the 4265Mk-III primary gyratory crusher, the HP 900 secondary and tertiary cone crushers and the 14-MW ball mill for the Phase 1 process plant at Blackwater. The cost of the crushing and grinding equipment is in line with the $312 million EPC price awarded to Sedgman.

"Securing the pricing and delivery schedule for the long-lead-time crushing and grinding equipment with Metso Outotec is another key de-risking catalyst for the Blackwater project," Jeremy Langford, COO of Artemis, commented. The first gold pour is expected in the first half of 2024.

Located about 446 km northeast of Vancouver, B.C., the Blackwater project comprises the construction, operation and closure of an open pit gold mine and ore processing facilities that will be developed in multiple stages. Over an estimated 22-year mine life, it is expected to produce an average of 339,000 oz. gold per year.

