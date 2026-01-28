Ausenco to lead process plant engineering for Crawford project

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) said it has awarded Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC a contract to begin detailed engineering for the process plant and supporting infrastructure at the Crawford nickel sulphide project and to provide overall project support as the company aims to start construction by year-end.

Ausenco describes itself as a global engineering, consulting and project delivery firm for the minerals and metals industry with three decades of experience.

"After receiving significant endorsements from the federal government with the referral to the Major Projects Office, and last week’s announcement naming Crawford to Ontario’s 'One Project, One Process' framework, we are very pleased to move to this next stage in Crawford’s development with Ausenco, a global engineering and consulting leader," Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said.

"Ausenco brings extensive experience to the project, having partnered with us since the completion of a preliminary economic assessment in 2020, the feasibility study in 2023, and front-end engineering design in 2025. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with Ausenco, whose exceptional track record in the design and delivery of large scale sulphide processing projects will be invaluable as we progress."

Desmond Tranquilla, vice president of capital projects, said he looks forward to continuing the long-term relationship with Ausenco while building an integrated project team to lead delivery of the Crawford project. He said senior project management has been involved through the feasibility study and front-end engineering design to ensure a seamless transition into project delivery and that he anticipates building out the rest of the team as the company advances what he called a nation-building project.

"We’re thrilled to see the Crawford nickel sulphide project move closer to construction and to keep partnering with Canada Nickel to bring this nation-building project to life. We'll leverage our deep understanding of the project and proven experience delivering large-scale greenfield processing plants in Ontario to deliver a capital-efficient design that supports successful execution and long-term, sustainable operations," Yan Jin, vice president of GTA at Ausenco, said.

For more information, please visit www.CanadaNickel.com.