Automate gold leaching with Gekko’s integrated data ground system for CIL circuits

Gekko Systems has launched its robust cutting-edge integrated data ground system (IDGS), changing the way gold leaching circuits are monitored and controlled. This system, developed in collaboration with world-class researchers from CSIRO and Curtin University over 15 years, will be essential to automate a carbon in leach (CIL) circuit.

The newly developed fully integrated data ground system seamlessly incorporates state-of-the-art technologies, including the Carbon Scout, OLGA, cyanide analyzer, and Neon (real-time data analytics platform).

By integrating these technologies into a unified system, Gekko provides metallurgists with a comprehensive set of data to monitor and control the CIL circuit effectively. The real-time insights obtained through this data ground station enable metallurgical professionals to make informed decisions, optimize processes, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Gekko invites industry professionals and interested parties to explore the capabilities of this system and witness firsthand the transformative impact it can have on CIL circuits.

