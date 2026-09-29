Avalon, Lakehead sign critical minerals and workforce MOU

Avalon’s proposed Lake Superior lithium processing plant in Thunder Bay, Ontario, will accept a variety of feedstocks. Credit: Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX: AVL; OTCQB: AVLLNF) and Lakehead University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the aim of collaborating on critical minerals research, processing innovation, and northern Ontario workforce training, development and education.

Ontario's critical minerals processing industry expanding, creating areas of mutual interest in support of Avalon’s proposed Lake Superior lithium refinery in Thunder Bay and the growth of the sector in northwest Ontario. Avalon and Lakehead will explore opportunities to strengthen regional talent and build a skilled workforce to support the sector’s growth.

Potential areas of collaboration will focus on advancing critical minerals research and innovation, with particular relevance to lithium processing and the development of associated technologies. Avalon and Lakehead will also explore how the university's analytical, laboratory, testing and technical capabilities could support research, process development and commercialization activities at Avalon's proposed on-site Technology Innovation Centre.

A key focus of the collaboration will be workforce development. Avalon and Lakehead intend to continue engagement on current and future talent requirements and explore opportunities to inform academic programs, training initiatives, experiential learning and professional development aligned with the needs of the critical minerals sector. This includes exploring the potential development of a new mineral processing engineering stream within Lakehead University's degree programs.

The MOU also provides a framework for the parties to explore collaborative funding opportunities through provincial, federal and industry-supported research and innovation programs, as well as opportunities for knowledge exchange among Avalon personnel, Lakehead researchers, faculty, staff and students through workshops, internships, graduate research projects, and other mutually beneficial activities.

For more information, visit www.LakeheadU.ca and www.LakeSuperiorLithium.com