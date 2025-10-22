Aventis Energy finds surface uranium up to 8.10% U₃O₈

Aventis Energy (CSE: AVE; US-OTC: VBAMF) confirmed the presence of high-grade uranium mineralization at surface on the Corvo project, with assay results showing uranium grades as high as 8.10% U₃O₈ in outcrop grab samples. These results, obtained during its 2025 exploration program, underscore the project's significant uranium potential.

Between July 4 and July 16, 2025, Aventis conducted detailed mapping and sampling across historic uranium showings and areas of interest. The assay data verify uranium mineralization across the project, with particularly notable high-grade surface mineralization at the Manhattan Showing.

The assays highlight the discovery of high-grade uranium at surface. Confirmed surficial mineralization includes the Manhattan Showing, where samples returned uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U₃O₈ in outcrop grab samples. In addition, scintillometer prospecting uncovered new radioactive occurrences in favorable host rocks across the project, many of which had not been previously documented. These findings point to strong exploration potential, especially given the mineralization’s occurrence in rock types conducive to uranium and rare earth element (REE) mineralization.

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Aventis, stated: "We are pleased to report verification of high-grade uranium mineralization across the Corvo Project, including assays of up to 8.10% U₃O₈ at surface. The discovery of new radioactive showings in favourable host rocks highlights the strong potential for both uranium and rare earth element mineralization across the project. With a ground gravity survey scheduled for December and a maiden drill program planned for early 2026, we are excited to continue advancing Corvo through a data-driven exploration approach built on the success of our 2025 programs."

The exploration program included supplementary geophysical surveys to refine drilling targets for a planned 2026 campaign. These surveys involved high-resolution ground gravity and helicopter-borne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic surveys, which revealed several kilometers of conductive and magnetic anomalies. These findings, combined with the historical data, help prioritize drill targets and de-risk the project before the formal drilling campaign begins early next year.

Overall, Aventis views the Corvo project as highly prospective for discovering shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits similar to the well-known Rabbit Lake and Gemini zones. Located just outside the Athabasca Basin, the project boasts targets at minimal depth beneath thin till cover, offering promising exploration opportunities for the company and its shareholders.

More information is posted on www.AventisEnergy.com.