Axora launches digital transformation community for mining and energy sectors

Axora, the digital solutions marketplace for industrial innovators, has launched the world’s first digital transformation community for the metals, mining and energy sectors. The two sectors are responsible for most of the world’s resource production, crucial for powering the global economy and the green energy transition.

The Axora community will connect industry innovators, share the latest market research on key digital trends, and initiate thought provoking debates to help solve some of the biggest challenges facing these industries today.

“By harnessing digital innovation, paired with knowledge sharing and collaboration, industry leaders can ensure worker safety, reduce environmental impact, and improve return on investment. That’s why we started the Axora community,” said Axora CEO Ritz Steytler.

Axora’s two recent reports Innovation Forecast: Mining and Metals and Innovation Forecast: Energy revealed that 99% of senior decision-makers at energy and metals and mining firms across the world needed a global digital transformation community. The Axora community will include metals and mining, and energy industry professionals as well as technology providers, associations, and academics. It has been set up with the help of 10 founder members, senior professionals from leading companies including Teck Resources, Kinross Gold, Vale and ArcelorMittal Europe.

The Axora community will host exclusive webinars, invite-only roundtables, and access to live Q&A sessions with industry experts around the world. It will initially focus on the metals and mining sector and will expand to cover the energy sector at the end of this year. To join the Axora Community go to https://Community.Axora.com/.