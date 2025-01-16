Bailey International adopts unified brand identity 

Three business entities providing equipment and services important to the mining sector are now taking the next step and adopting one unified brand identity. Bailey International, Sure Grip Controls and Hydrolico International will now be known under the single brand name of Bailey moving forward.



The three companies stated they have engaged in this rebranding exercise in order to elevate customer experiences by merging the unique strengths and expertise of the three companies into a single, cohesive entity.

The three companies unifying under a single brand are as follows: Bailey International: A global leader in mobile hydraulic solutions, Sure Grip Controls: Renowned for the engineering and manufacturing of electronic control systems, and Hydrolico International: Technical experts in engineering and manufacturing of configured and custom hydraulic components.

Through uniting their subsidiaries under one shared vision, Bailey will offer one comprehensive product portfolio, while reinforcing the company's core values of quality and customer focus. By combining, the company holds a stronger market presence, offers a broader range of products across customer bases, and simplifies the customer experience.

Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey, commented on the unified branding, "Through this re-branding, we’re building on the legacy of each of our three companies while creating a unified brand that embodies our collective strengths. By leveraging the combined expertise of these entities, Bailey offers an expanded product range, including hydraulic cylinders, pumps, valves, manifolds, motors, and electronic control systems.”

Moving forward, all communications will reflect Bailey’s new brand identity, ensuring a consistent and recognizable market presence.

Chris Rowley, vice president of Bailey’s hydraulics division, stated, "Our customers can continue to count on the same exceptional products and services they’ve grown to trust from us, now further enhanced by a more cohesive journey and experience."

More details about the companies and the re-branding effort and its implications are posted at https://BaileyIntl.com.