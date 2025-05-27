BBA expands international presence through strategic agreement with Tierra

BBA Consultants and Tierra Group International announced a strategic agreement confirming Tierra Group's integration into BBA's operations.

Tierra Group, a multinational engineering design and consulting firm, is known worldwide for its expertise in civil, geotechnical, and water resource engineering, particularly in the mining industry.

This strategic integration will expand BBA’s presence across North and South America, adding offices in Denver, Colorado; Elko, Nevada; and Lima, Peru. This partnership allows Tierra Group to access the Canadian market with the support of BBA’s network of 1,600 professionals. BBA will welcome 50 Tierra Group experts, who apply their internationally recognized tailings and heap leach design expertise across six continents.

Jérôme Pelletier, CEO at BBA, said: “This is a significant moment for BBA. Building on our existing footprint in Chile and the United States, this agreement will expand our reach and strengthen our mining services across the U.S. and South America. With Tierra’s deep technical expertise complementing BBA’s multidisciplinary approach, we’ll be even better equipped to deliver robust, sustainable and regulation-aligned solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs and drive long-term results.”

The company release also stated: “We’re also pleased to announce that Tierra’s founding partners—Matt Fuller, Pete E. Kowalewski and Julio Juarez—will be joining BBA after the transaction closes. These three respected leaders bring decades of technical and operational experience in the mining industry, along with strong client relationships around the world. Their continued involvement will be key to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the high level of service and expertise Tierra Group is known for.”

Matt Fuller, founding principal at the Tierra Group, added: “Looking ahead, both teams remain focused on providing high value. Joining forces with BBA is an exciting step forward for the Tierra Group team and our clients. We share a strong commitment to delivering high-caliber engineering solutions tailored to the mining sector’s evolving needs. Together, we’ll be expanding our reach and enhancing our ability to support the energy and natural resources industry on a global scale.”

More information is posted on www.BBAConsultants.com.