Better efficiency, safety with Normet’s new Xquick couplers

Normet announced the expansion of its rock-breaking product line Normet Xrock, with the introduction of the new quick coupling system, Xquick, last month at MINExpo in Las Vegas. The Xquick coupler enables operators to switch tools within seconds from the safety of the cabin, eliminating the need for any manual intervention.

“We are excited to enhance our portfolio with the addition of Xquick couplers. The Normet Xrock product line, known for its comprehensive rock-breaking solutions, has now become even more robust,” said Jyrki Hyyrönmäki, global sales director Xrock breaker product line.

The Xquick couplers enable operators to streamline attachment connections to booms and carriers, optimizing fleet costs and size while significantly boosting productivity. Different tasks can now be executed with a single device by switching the needed attachment quickly, with only a couple of movements. “

Xquick couplers allow rapid tool changes from within the cabin, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and minimizing knee, hand, and back injuries from manual labour. Secure connections prevent unexpected detachments, ensuring safe and reliable operations. Features such as automatic hose closure and dust-protected oil connections maintain cleanliness and safety, promoting smoother operations.

Alongside the new coupler, Normet is also expanding its Xrock portfolio of tool attachments. Learn more on Normet’s website.