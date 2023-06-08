Beumer acquires Hendrick Group bulk material handling

With the acquisition of one of the leading companies for air supported belt conveyors, The Hendrik Group, the Beumer Group is expanding its portfolio in the field of bulk material transport. In particular, the handling of alternative fuels and raw materials confirms Beumer's commitment towards sustainability and is at the same time fully complementary to the current technologies offering ensuring an even broader customer benefit.

The technology also generates additional potential in the field of bulk material handling of sensitive materials when it comes to preventing hazardous substances from being released into the environment.

Beumer is a leading international manufacturer of intralogistics systems in the fields of conveying and loading systems, palletizing and packaging technology as well as sorting and distribution systems. The company is committed to sustainable corporate development. An important component of the high ecological standards that the specialist based in Beckum, Germany, has set for itself is its future-oriented conveying and system technologies for bulk materials. With the now completed acquisition of the Hendrik Group, a leading U.S. manufacturer of air supported belt conveyors, Beumer is expanding its portfolio and strengthening its market position in both the minerals and mining and the cement industries.

The Beumer Group has been established in the market for decades with innovative bulk material technologies and the air supported belt conveyors ideally complements the Beumer portfolio. In the very core of the technology an air cushion is used to support the belt and the load. The result is a weatherproof and dustproof transport solution that is quiet, clean and efficient.

