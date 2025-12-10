Beumer Group marks nine decades of innovation

Beumer Group, a global intralogistics specialist, is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2025 amid strong financial results. The company reported a record order intake of 1.39 billion euros for 2024, with global revenue reaching 1.23 billion euros, up from 1.15 billion euros in the previous year.

The company attributes its success to a long-term strategy focused on sustainable growth, quality leadership, and innovation. Beumer Group's approach emphasizes stability and collaborative partnerships, which it says sets it apart in the industry.

Recent developments include strategic investments in digital technologies and business models. The company has integrated Codept and Elara, two firms that emerged from Beumer's company builder, BEAM. Additionally, BG.evolution in Dortmund is developing digital solutions to complement Beumer's existing product portfolio.

Opencast Mining Systems – Machines for Global Mining. CREDIT: Beumer Group.

Since its foundation in 1935, BEUMER Group has expanded from a local machine factory in Beckum to a global provider of intralogistics systems. The company now operates around 40 subsidiaries worldwide, serving industries such as mining, cement, building materials, petrochemicals, consumer goods, postal services, e-commerce, fashion, and baggage handling.

Dr. Christoph Beumer, chairman of the advisory board, emphasized the company's generational thinking approach, while CEO Rudolf Hausladen highlighted the importance of innovation, diversity, and collaborative relationships in BEUMER's success. Looking ahead, BEUMER Group expects further growth in order intake for the 2025 financial year.

More information is posted at www.BeumerGroup.com.